Above-normal temperatures returned to the ArkLaTex Friday and will stick around through the middle of next week. Another strong disturbance will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

High temperatures so far today

A sunny and warm weekend: Temperatures Friday got off to another cold start as lows Friday morning were in the range of the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Temperatures Friday afternoon have soared under the mostly sunny sky into the low to middle 70s. Look for the warming trend to continue this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will once again be below normal with lows in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will start with lows that will be slightly above normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will end with daytime highs nearly ten degrees above normal in the low to middle 80s.

Saturday’s Forecast

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Friday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday. The dry weather will continue Sunday with plenty of sunshine. By Sunday, the wind will begin to blow out of the south. That south wind will increase Monday and Tuesday and with the increase in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, we will start to see more clouds mixing in with the sunshine. Look for a partly cloudy sky Monday and a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Our next severe weather threat? It now appears that models are in good agreement that the disturbance that will move into the middle of the country Wednesday will be strong enough to produce a decent shot at more severe thunderstorms. As of right now, it appears that the storms will quickly move through the area during the morning and early afternoon. The sooner the storms arrive, the better. The severe weather threat will definitely increase Wednesday afternoon. All severe weather threats will be possible including a few tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a level 2 slight severe weather risk over the southeastern ⅔ of the area.

Rainfall Potential: It still appears that the thunderstorms that do develop will move through the ArkLaTex much faster than the system that we experienced earlier this week. Consequently, rainfall totals will not be nearly as high. Most of the area will see anywhere from ½” to 1.5”. More rain will be possible next weekend. As of right now, it appears that the chance will be highest next Saturday night, but given how far out that is, that timing very well could change.



Normal temperatures return: We will cool down some behind Wednesday’s disturbance. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Overnight lows will fall from the 60s ahead of the system to the 40s and low 50s behind it. These temperatures are pretty close to normal.