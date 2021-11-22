Warming trend leads to Thanksgiving rain followed by more cold

Look for the sunshine to stick around into Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday and rain will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning. Sunshine and colder air return for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Monday was a mostly sunny and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s at most locations and have returned to the low to middle 60s Monday afternoon. We are in for a cold night Monday night. The combination of a clear sky, light wind, and rather dry air will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s. A brief warming trend will begin Tuesday with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Monday night. Expect the sunshine to return Tuesday and a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Wednesday will see a bit of an increase in clouds as the upper-level wind become more southwesterly. Temperatures Wednesday will likely begin in the low to middle 40s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday afternoon to return to the low to middle 70s.

Another cold front will move through the area on Thanksgiving day. This front will bring a quick round of rain that will begin over the northern half of the area late Wednesday night and end over the southern half of the area Thanksgiving afternoon. We should see the clouds decrease Thursday night with sunshine returning Friday as some drier and much colder air invades the area. Temperatures Friday will struggle to climb into the mid to upper 50s. We will likely see highs return to the 60s this weekend where they will stay through most of next week. Overnight lows will fall to the low to middle 30s Friday and Saturday mornings. They will return to the 40s for most of next week.

Most of next week is now looking dry although we will have to keep an eye on a weak disturbance to our west. It is possible that it could bring some rain sometime during the middle of next week. Models continue to show that we will experience below-normal rainfall in the coming ten days with all of the rain coming during Thanksgiving Day. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals will be in the range of ¼ to ½”.

-Todd Warren