Warming trend to continue with no rain until Friday night & Saturday

Look for the warming trend that began yesterday to continue through Friday. Our next threat of rain will return Friday night and Saturday. After a cooler weekend, more rain will be possible by the middle of next week. A few models show that heavy rain will be possible.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine. Temperatures began in the 30s at most locations. Despite that cold start, we have rebounded into the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon. Look for the sunshine and warming trend to stick around Tuesday. It will be chilly in the morning but not as cold as Sunday night. Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will soar into the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Monday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds Tuesday along with a breezy southwesterly wind. We will likely see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 40s. The dry weather pattern will continue Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Upper-level high pressure builds into the lower Mississippi Valley by the end of the week. This will warm us up even more with highs in the mid to upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. A few locations could hit 80 degrees. Another cold front will move into the area Friday night and bring a chance for some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. This threat of rain will continue through Saturday. We will likely close the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be cooler with highs climbing into the low to middle 60s.

A second disturbance will bring another shot at some rain by the middle of next week. Rain chances, as of right now, look highest next Tuesday night or possibly Wednesday. There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to how much rain we will receive. Most models show that totals will stay below 1”. One outlying model still shows that several inches will be possible. Stay Tuned.

-Todd Warren