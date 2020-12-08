Warming trend Tuesday through Thursday, rain returns with a cold front Friday

Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy a warming trend in the upcoming days which will result in comfortable afternoon temperatures before rain returns Friday, and cooler air for the weekend.

Tuesday morning is starting out with the usual cold temperatures, as we will be in the 30s before 9 a.m. A ridge of high pressure strengthening to our west will keep our weather pattern clear of any clouds, and result in a nice little warm-up today as high temperatures will wind up in the mid to upper 60s, about 5 to 8 degrees above average for early December. Wind will be light and out of the west and northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

While overnight lows will remain cool in the upcoming days, the afternoon warming trend will continue as many areas will reach the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday as a southwest wind returns ahead of our next cold front.

This cold front will move into the ArkLaTex early Friday. Rain will increase across the northern ArkLaTex in the morning, with the front shifting southeast through the rest of the region during the afternoon and evening. While the severe weather threat looks low, a strong storm or two can’t be completely ruled out. This front will bring some beneficial rainfall to the region as most areas may average 1-inch accumulations, with isolated amounts between 1 to 2 inches.

For an update on the drought conditions visit: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/drought-watch/

Rain will likely wrap up early Saturday morning, so outdoor plans are looking good for the weekend. You will have to deal with some cooler air as highs will drop into the 50s most areas Saturday and Sunday.

