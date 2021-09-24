Warming up as we head into the weekend, rain returns next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We do have warmer temperatures in the forecast this weekend, but we will continue to enjoy great weather today, and the weekend mornings will remain cool and comfortable.

We have that crisp Fall feeling again today, as temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s at sunrise. We will rise through the 60s and 70s through the morning winding up near 80 degrees at noon, with highs in the mid-80s in all areas. It will be another sunny day with low humidity, and a light southeast wind of 5 miles per hour. A few upper-level clouds may begin drifting through later this evening and tonight, but nothing that will bring any rainfall.

If you are heading out to the area High School football games this evening, we are expecting one spectacular night under the lights. Kickoff temperatures for most games will be in the upper 70s or low 80s, and the 4th quarter and drive home will be in the upper 60s. Here’s to hoping the games are as great as the weather tonight.

Friday Night Blitz football forecast

After midnight we should fall quickly through the 60s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. These will be your sunrise temperatures Saturday.

Forecast low temperatures Friday night

If you’re doing some yard work or looking to get in a little recreation time this weekend the mornings will be wonderful, however, the afternoons will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and near 90 degrees Sunday. Humidity will remain relatively low, but it is going to surge back into the region late Sunday into Monday.

Looking into next week, an area of low pressure will move north of the region midweek. We will catch the tail end of this disturbance which should be strong enough to bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall accumulations look to be less than an inch in most areas, with some areas near I-30 perhaps picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss