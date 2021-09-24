Warming up as we head into the weekend, rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We do have warmer temperatures in the forecast this weekend, but we will continue to enjoy great weather today, and the weekend mornings will remain cool and comfortable.

We have that crisp Fall feeling again today, as temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s at sunrise. We will rise through the 60s and 70s through the morning winding up near 80 degrees at noon, with highs in the mid-80s in all areas. It will be another sunny day with low humidity, and a light southeast wind of 5 miles per hour. A few upper-level clouds may begin drifting through later this evening and tonight, but nothing that will bring any rainfall.

If you are heading out to the area High School football games this evening, we are expecting one spectacular night under the lights. Kickoff temperatures for most games will be in the upper 70s or low 80s, and the 4th quarter and drive home will be in the upper 60s. Here’s to hoping the games are as great as the weather tonight.

Friday Night Blitz football forecast

After midnight we should fall quickly through the 60s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. These will be your sunrise temperatures Saturday.

Forecast low temperatures Friday night

If you’re doing some yard work or looking to get in a little recreation time this weekend the mornings will be wonderful, however, the afternoons will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and near 90 degrees Sunday. Humidity will remain relatively low, but it is going to surge back into the region late Sunday into Monday.

Looking into next week, an area of low pressure will move north of the region midweek. We will catch the tail end of this disturbance which should be strong enough to bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall accumulations look to be less than an inch in most areas, with some areas near I-30 perhaps picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain.