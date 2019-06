BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN/WBRZ) – The heavy rains in south Louisiana led to severe flooding and water rescues Thursday morning in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped in a flooded car.

During a news conference, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharron Weston Broome said at least one person died after being trapped inside a vehicle.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.