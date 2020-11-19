Weak front to bring a little rain Sunday; thunderstorms possible Tuesday and again next Friday

Clouds will become more numerous during the next few days as the pleasant temperatures will continue.  A weak cold front will bring some rain late Sunday and Sunday night.  Showers and thunderstorms will likely return late Tuesday.

Thursday was another day of sunshine around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures once again soared into the 70s.  Thanks to the south wind that returned to the area today, moisture is on the increase.  That moisture will lead to some clouds developing over the area late Thursday night.  Those clouds will gradually mix in with some sunshine by Friday afternoon.  Thanks to the clouds, temperatures Friday morning will not be as chilly as we have seen recently.  Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will still climb into the low to middle 70s Friday afternoon.

Clouds will increase once again Friday night and will again mix with sunshine Saturday afternoon.  Expect lows Saturday morning to once again be in the middle 50s.  Daytime highs Saturday will be in the low to middle 70s.

A weak cold front will move into the area late Sunday.  It still appears as if instability in our area will be rather limited so thunderstorms shouldn’t be too much of a concern. Rainfall totals will also be rather limited with this first disturbance.  Temperatures will briefly cool into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows behind the front Monday under a mostly cloudy sky.

The second of three disturbances that we will experience next week will move through the area late Tuesday and Tuesday night.  It now appears that a few thunderstorms will be possible with this system but severe weather is still not too much of a concern at this point.  

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will likely be dry with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and above-normal temperatures.  Highs will likely be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. 

A third disturbance will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms from late Friday into early next Saturday.  This system will also have the potential to produce a few thunderstorms. 

If you add up all of the rain from these three rainmakers it is possible that much of the area could receive anywhere from one to three inches of rain.  This could be good news as the latest Drought Monitor issued today indicates that drought conditions continue to develop and intensify especially over the western half of the area.  You can see the latest on where conditions are driest here.

