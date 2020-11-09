Weak front to bring a little rain Tuesday with more rain possible Saturday

A weak cold front will bring some scattered showers to the ArkLaTex Tuesday. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures return for most of the rest of the workweek. A second front could bring a few thundershowers to the area Saturday.

Monday was a mostly cloudy and warm day for this time of year. Temperatures once again soared into the 70s and approached 80 degrees. A weak cold front will move through the area Tuesday and will bring lots of clouds and a chance for some scattered showers. If you get some rain with this system, it likely won’t be much with amounts staying less than ¼” for most areas. The rain will likely end from northwest to southeast Tuesday afternoon and evening. Clouds will begin to decrease over most of the area Tuesday night.

We should see the return of some sunshine Wednesday that will likely stick around through much of Friday. Temperatures behind this front won’t drop too much. We’ll see overnight lows fall from the low to middle 60s to the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will fall from the upper 70s to low 80s down to the middle 70s.

A second disturbance will push a front through the area Saturday. Once again we will see some scattered showers. Some thunder will be possible with this system, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Once again temperatures behind this second system shouldn’t drop too much. We’ll see daytime highs fall from the mid to upper 70s Sunday to the low to middle 70s early next week. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 40s. The longer-range weather picture for the rest of next week looks relatively quiet with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Eta continues to spin over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Models are all over the place as to where Eta could eventually move. It is possible that we could see a landfall as far west as the SE Louisiana Coast. Even though it could move closer to our area than previously thought, it likely will not impact our area. Models are hinting that we could see new development in both the Caribbean and Atlantic in the next few weeks. Looks like this year could shatter the record for the number of named storms. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren