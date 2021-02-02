Weather Blog: 2021 gets off to a slightly dry start for much of the ArkLaTex

The first month of 2021 is now in the books so let’s look back at how this year’s weather got started.  Temperatures around the ArkLaTex were slightly above normal for the month.  In Shreveport, the average temperature of 48.9 degrees was 2.1 degrees above normal.  The coldest temperature during the month was 28 degrees on January 9th and 12th. We only experience seven days where temperatures dipped to freezing and below.  The warmest temperature occurred on January 25th at 74 degrees.   

Temperatures in Texarkana averaged out to be 2.7 degrees above normal with an average temperature of 46.6 degrees.  The warmest day in Texarkana during January was 70 degrees on January 25th.  We had seven days with a freeze with the coldest temperatures recorded at 27 degrees on January 12th.

Even though we had several days with rain in the area, most of the ArkLaTex experienced below normal rainfall for the month as you can see in the map above.  Rainfall totals were above normal for the northern part of the area.  Shreveport ended the month with only 2.85” of rain. That is almost an inch and a half below normal.  Rainfall was heavier in Texarkana where 4.14” was recorded which is nearly ¾” above normal.  

The weather highlight for the month was a rare snowfall that occurred over the southern two-thirds of the area.  Shreveport received 3.2” of snow late January 10th into the morning of January 11th.  Parts of the ArkLaTex received over 6” of snow south of Shreveport. Snowfall totals were much lighter over the northern half of the area.  Texarkana only received 0.2” of snow.

Courtesy: Kathleen Hertlein near Benton, LA

As of this writing, it appears that the first half of February will continue the drier than normal trend in rainfall.  Temperatures should be near or slightly below normal. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

