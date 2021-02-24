Weather Blog: If you live in a mobile home, it’s time to review your severe weather plan

This photo shows debris in Lee County, Ala., after what appeared to be a tornado struck in the area Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (WKRG-TV via AP)

With the end of February right around the corner, the beginning of severe weather season in the ArkLaTex is upon us. In the coming weeks, temperatures will be getting warmer and the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will be increasing. Now is the time for all of us to think about our plan on what we will do when a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service for our area. It is especially important for those who live in a mobile home.

This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Thomas Marcum via AP)

Mobile homes are not a safe place to be when tornadoes threaten. According to FEMA, most tornado deaths that occur at home occur in mobile homes. That’s why if you live in a mobile home, it’s important to create a plan to evacuate to a safer structure before storms hit. Now is the time to contact a friend or neighbor about spending time in their home if severe weather threatens. Once that plan is in place, monitor daily forecasts from Your Weather Authority or the National Weather Service. If the forecast for the next day includes a risk for tornadoes, let your friend or neighbor know that you may be visiting.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

During the day of the severe weather event, evacuate to your safe place when a Tornado Watch is issued by the National Weather Service. DO NOT wait until a Tornado Warning is issued. Chances are it will be too dangerous to travel.

A Webster Parish family’s mobile home was destroyed in storms that included a likely tornado believed to have touched down east of Hwy 159. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Recently during a round of severe weather that included tornadoes and strong thunderstorm winds in Northwest Louisiana, four people lost their lives in mobile homes when storms hit the area. According to the National Weather Service, EF-1 tornadoes and high-end severe thunderstorm winds can completely destroy mobile and manufactured homes. Regardless of how well built a mobile or manufactured home is built, anchor system failures are the primary cause of the majority of fatalities. Even well-built manufactured homes can be destroyed if they become airborne. That’s why if you live in a mobile home and don’t have a plan, it’s time to get one. You will be glad that you did!