Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Weather Blog: May 2021 was a wet month with limited severe weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Now that the calendar says June, it’s time to look back at the weather we experienced during the month of May.  The highlight in May’s weather was the impressive amount of rain that fell on the ArkLaTex.  A look at ArkLaTex rainfall during the past 30 days shows that much of the area received more than twice what is considered to be normal. A few areas almost received three times the normal rainfall.  

Shreveport received 9.62 inches of rain during the month of May.  You would think that that would have to be close to a record right? Nope, not even close.  You can see the top five wettest Mays on record in Shreveport.  The wettest may on record occurred nearly 140 years ago back in 1884 when 14.47” of rain fell.  May 2021 didn’t even crack the top ten as it was the 13th wettest May ever in Shreveport and the wettest May since 2015.  

It was also a very wet month in Texarkana where 9.31” of rain was recorded.  You can see that the all-time wettest May on record in Texarkana is 15.35 inches which was recorded in 1930. May 2021 ranks as the eleventh wettest May ever in the Texarkana area.  

Despite all of the rain in our area, the amount of severe weather was somewhat limited.  During the month of May, there was only one EF-rated tornado recorded in our viewing area.  That was last Friday’s EF-1 tornado that touched down in Minden, LA.

Numerous trees and power lines brought down during strong storms overnight in Minden. (Source: City of Minden via Facebook)

We really didn’t see much heat during the month of May.  The mercury reached 90 or above only once way back on May 3.  The average temperature for the month was slightly below normal thanks to the clouds and rain.  It appears that the month of June will pick up where May left off.  Above-normal rainfall is looking promising as temperatures will stay near or slightly below normal.  

