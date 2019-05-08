1:30 pm live update: Strong storms approach the Arklatex. New watch will not include our area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe weather outlook for Wednesday and Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - 1:30pm LIVE UPDATE:

Moderate to heavy rain with some thunder continues over NE TX and SW AR. Minus the flooding concern, I still don't expect any severe weather issues in these areas. The best chance for severe weather will be further south in E TX and NW LA this afternoon. The NWS has decided not to include any of our area in the latest watch.

12:40 pm: SPC indicates that a new watch may soon be issued for a small part of the Arklatex probably E TX. Wind will be the biggest threat with large hail and an isolated tornado also possible.

Noon Update: The Storm Prediction Center has released its latest outlook for today and tonight with no changes. We continue to watch showers with a few embedded thunderstorms over the northern third of the area. It is doubtful that this activity will pose much of a severe threat this afternoon. We will be watching thunderstorms that are now moving across central Texas. These will bring the biggest severe weather threat to E TX and NW LA later this afternoon and especially this evening. Flash flooding will likely be today's biggest threat. The approaching storms will also pose a risk for wind and large hail. A tornado or two will also be possible. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for our area.

9:45 a.m. Update: Rain and thunderstorms are mainly impacting areas along and north of I-20 at the moment. They are producing thunder and brief heavy rainfall but we do not have any watches and warnings. The latest run of futurecast is pushing the main arrival of the second round of storms later and later.

8:15 a.m. Update: Due to the morning rain the severe weather threat has been downgraded from 'enhanced' to 'slight' as the rain has stabilized and cooled the atmosphere somewhat. Strong to severe storms remain possible later today in all areas.

7 a.m. Update: A few storms are moving into northeast Texas and Oklahoma. These will bring lightning and brief heavy rain along the I-30 corridor. No watches and warnings are in effect.

5 a.m. Update: As of right now we do not have any watches or warnings, but it's likely just a matter of time. A line of strong to severe storms is now approaching the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. It will likely move into northeast Texas/Oklahoma at 9 or 10 a.m., then move across the remainder of the region through the afternoon and evening hours.

The setup for severe weather is strong today, with an 'enhanced risk' remaining for much of the ArkLaTex region. This means numerous severe storms are expected, with a few intense storms. High wind, hail, and flash flooding will be possible, with a secondary threat for a few tornadoes.

The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to include areas south of I-20 through Thursday morning. Between now and Sunday we could see 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts.

