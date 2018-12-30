2018 is Ending Wet for the ArkLaTex

Futurecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain will continue throughout Sunday night. A developing storm system near the coast of Texas will move north through the night into Monday morning. The good news is no severe weather is expected. Through the night, temperatures will rise as the warm front advances northward.

As the cold front advances east Monday morning, we will see the rain moving out. We will finish off Monday with partly cloudy skies. Rainfall totals will average between 1-2 inches with some higher amounts across Southwest Arkansas and Northern Louisiana.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

New Year’s Day will be dry with partly cloudy skies with a temperature in the 50s. Tuesday we will see another cold airmass move in. The cold airmass will set the stage for the potential for wintry precipitation Wednesday night. Models are still uncertain on the timing of the system. As of now, it is still unclear where we would see wintry precipitation. Be sure to keep up with the forecast during this time frame.

The good news is sunshine and warmer temperatures will return. By Friday into next weekend, we will see temperatures warming up into the lower to middle 60s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Monday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 77°

Wednesday

98° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 77°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss