2018 is Ending Wet for the ArkLaTex

Rain will continue throughout Sunday night. A developing storm system near the coast of Texas will move north through the night into Monday morning. The good news is no severe weather is expected. Through the night, temperatures will rise as the warm front advances northward.

As the cold front advances east Monday morning, we will see the rain moving out. We will finish off Monday with partly cloudy skies. Rainfall totals will average between 1-2 inches with some higher amounts across Southwest Arkansas and Northern Louisiana.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

New Year’s Day will be dry with partly cloudy skies with a temperature in the 50s. Tuesday we will see another cold airmass move in. The cold airmass will set the stage for the potential for wintry precipitation Wednesday night. Models are still uncertain on the timing of the system. As of now, it is still unclear where we would see wintry precipitation. Be sure to keep up with the forecast during this time frame.

The good news is sunshine and warmer temperatures will return. By Friday into next weekend, we will see temperatures warming up into the lower to middle 60s.