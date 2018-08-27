830pm live UPDATE: Rain chances increase as temps decrease

Temperatures return to more normal levels. Chance for scattered storm to increase through the first half of the work week.

830pm Live Update:

Monday was another hot day around the Arklatex. The upper level ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us very hot and dry has shifted to the northeast. This has resulted in a slight moderation of temperatures Monday as daytime highs were mainly in the mid to upper 90s. We did manage a few pop up t’showers over mainly the southern half of the area.

Look for rainfall chances to increase in the coming days as a weakness moves along the bottom of the high’s circulation in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous especially over the southern half of the area as you can see from the continuously updated loop of Futurecast below.

Models indicate that we could see some respectable rainfall totals for late August. Amounts of 1/2 to 1″ can be generally expected with a few scattered locations picking up over one inch.

Temperatures in the week ahead will be closer to normal during the day and above normal at night. Expect overnight lows to mainly be in the mid 70s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the low to mid 90s.

While the chance for rain will be highest for the first half of the work week, we will see at least a chance for the pop up storm pretty much each and every day.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 93/71.

–Todd Warren