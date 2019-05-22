A lingering shower possible Wednesday, heating up through the weekend

Breaking News
After multiple severe weather threats over the past week, we can put the stormy weather behind us, and turn our attention to a dry and hot pattern setting up for the Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures have dipped into the upper 50s and low 60s north of I-30, while the rest of us remain in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. We also have dense fog north of I-30.

It will be another breezy day, but not as windy as yesterday with speeds of 15 to  20 miles per hour out of the south this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for many of our counties and parishes as there will be some chop on the waterways. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain has moved east of the ArkLaTex this morning, but a lingering shower will be possible due to the warm/humid air that remains in place. Any accumulatiosn today will be light, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with some sun breaking through at times. See the latest loop of futurecast below.

High pressure moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico will keep us dry Thursday through Memorial Day, but we the trade-off will be dealing with some early summer heat. Highs will top the 90 degree mark regularly during this stretch, with perhaps a few days in the mid 90s. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 50% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
92°

92°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
92°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
84°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
83°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
46%
82°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
42%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
88°

