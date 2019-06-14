A warm afternoon for Friday. Showers and storms return beginning Father’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning will be the last cool morning for the nearby future. We are waking up to temperatures into 60s. Friday afternoon, we will see highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Clouds will increase Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will be a warm and humid afternoon. Highs will make up into the 90s. Rain and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Sunday. An upper level disturbance will move into range. Scattered showers and storms will be at play Father’s Day into next week. The best chance of rain will occur Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain will be possible with the scattered storms next week. Most of the region can expect 1-3″ of rain. Heavier localized totals will be possible, and we could see rainfall totals more than three inches. Rain chances will begin to decrease by midweek. During the next seven days, highs will be into the 80s and 90s. Lows will remain steamy and humid into the 70s.

—

