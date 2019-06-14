A warm afternoon for Friday. Showers and storms return beginning Father’s Day

Futurecast

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning will be the last cool morning for the nearby future. We are waking up to temperatures into 60s. Friday afternoon, we will see highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Clouds will increase Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will be a warm and humid afternoon. Highs will make up into the 90s. Rain and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Sunday. An upper level disturbance will move into range. Scattered showers and storms will be at play Father’s Day into next week. The best chance of rain will occur Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain will be possible with the scattered storms next week. Most of the region can expect 1-3″ of rain. Heavier localized totals will be possible, and we could see rainfall totals more than three inches. Rain chances will begin to decrease by midweek. During the next seven days, highs will be into the 80s and 90s. Lows will remain steamy and humid into the 70s. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
74°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
18%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
23%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss