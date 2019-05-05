A wet pattern setting up for next week. Severe weather and heavy rain is likely.

After a dry Sunday, mother nature will give us one more day to dry out. Tonight, we will see lows rather comfortable into the 50s and lower 60s. On Monday, highs will return to the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday is the beginning of yet another wet and stormy work week. In the upper levels, the jet stream will bring Pacific moisture back into the region. We will see scattered showers and storms for Tuesday. Thunderstorms will become likely for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move into the region to bring the threat of severe weather for midweek. The cold front will stall somewhere south of Interstate 20 Thursday. As a result, the southern sections of the ArkLaTex will experience the highest rainfall totals.

Another round of showers and storms will become likely for Saturday. Models are hinting are some slightly drier air moving into the region for Sunday. However, there will be some thunderstorms around for Mother’s Day. Through next weekend, rainfall amounts will average between 2-5 inches with higher amounts to the south. Rivers and lakes are running high and we will watch those very carefully this week into next week. Currently, the Red River in Shreveport is forecasted to crest near flood stage.

During the next seven days, highs will be into the 70s and 80s. Lows into the 60s and 70s. If you live near a lake or river, be sure to keep up with the latest forecast.