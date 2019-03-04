Bitter cold Monday, sun returns soon, storms possible late in the week.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Arctic air is in full takeover mode this Monday morning and will bring temperatures 25 to 30 degrees below normal today. Expect warmer air to return later this week, and a chance of storms closer to the weekend.

This morning most areas are in the 20s and 30s, with mostly cloudy skies and a north breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour adding a very cold wind chill (teens and 20s). High temperatures for most areas will be in the 30s today, with a few areas south of I-20 managing to reach the low 40s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast through much of the morning, and we may see a few rays of sunshine break through this afternoon as clouds slowly dissipate and move east. Despite the clouds very little chance of any precipitation is expected. That said, we are seeing some snow very close to McCurtain and Howard counties this morning. If it falls any accumulation will be light. A clearing tonight will let our temperatures plummet. Lows will be in the low and mid 20s, with some areas north of I-30 falling into the teens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Forecast lows Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Forecast lows Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Sunshine, something we haven't seen much of over the last month, will return tomorrow and Wednesday.

Clouds will return Thursday, with a warming trend taking us into the 70s by Friday. We may see a few showers Friday ahead of our next storm system which will arrive Saturday the way things look now. We will have to keep an eye on this as it appears this may be our next chance for strong/severe storms across the region.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.