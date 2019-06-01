Chance of storms returns on a hot Sunday.. watching the Gulf of Mexico

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - It has been a partly cloudy and hot Saturday with quite a few areas reaching the low 90s. This will happen again Sunday, with a chance for a few thundershowers returning as well. Late next week we may see another round of heavy rainfall.

Saturday night into Sunday morning lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will start out dry, but storms weakening to our northwest in Oklahoma will leave cool air outflow boundaries that will likely trigger a few showers and thunderstorms as we heat up Sunday. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Despite partly to mostly cloudy skies, and some rain around the region highs will be in the low 90s in most areas again with a light north breeze.

Expect a similar pattern Monday and Tuesday before our next upper-level disturbance moves in Wednesday/Thursday. Expect an increasing chance of rain and storms Wednesday, with a cold front moving through the region Thursday. This may bring a line of thunderstorms that will be capable of severe weather, but the details and timing will come into better focus in the upcoming days.

This next round of rain will bring the potential for 1 to 3 inch accumulations if the forecast holds.

Today also marks the official first day of Hurricane Season, and on time the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a spot in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico. It has been given a 'medium' chance for development in the upcoming days. The spaghetti models are split on whether it will continue west into Mexico, or move north and possible impact the Texas/Louisiana coast. This could get pulled into our cold front and enhance the potential for heavy rain. We'll keep you updated!

