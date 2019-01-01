Chilly start to 2019, heavy rain returns Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - 2019 is off to a chilly start, but we are in for a dry day with some sunshine returning to the region. Enjoy the sun we do manage to see today, as we are going to see rain return late tonight through Thursday.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning as a cold front has passed through the region. We do have some dense fog south of I-20, and other areas may see patchy/dense fog set up through the sunrrise. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s north of I-30, to the mid and upper 50s across much of east Texas and Louisiana. Winds will be out of the north between 8 and 15 miles per hour.

We may see mostly cloudy skies for much of the day but no rain is expected during the daylight hours. Our chance of rain will increase tonight as the front that brought the rain yesterday lifts northward across the ArkLaTex overnight. We will see a cold rain for much of the day Wednesday into Thursday. See the latest run of futurecast below.

Temperatures early Wednesday may dip below freezing across the very northern edge of the ArkLaTex allowing a transition from rain to perhaps some freezing rain, sleet, or snow. Temperatures will warm back above freezing for much of the day before dipping back below freezing in the same areas late Wednesday into Thursday morning. We could see another window for winter precipitation north of I-30. At this point any accumulations are expected to be light with little impact, but stay with us for any changes/updates.

The story for most of us Wednesday and Thursday will be the very cold temperatures and heavy rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain may be heaviest Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. At this point the heaviest rain appears likely across the southern half of the ArkLaTex where some 2 to 4 inch totals will be possible through Friday morning.

After the very cold midweek pattern a beautiful run of days is on the way Friday through the weekend. Look for returning sunshine and highs in the 60s over the weekend.

