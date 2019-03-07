Clouds and a few showers return Thursday, strong storms possible Saturday.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Noticeable changes are taking place with the weather pattern this morning, as we transition to a warmer and rainy pattern over the next 7 days.

This morning, clouds are increasing across the region and along with a south breeze is helping to blanket us and keep our temperatures above freezing. That said, it's still cold, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s so a jacket is needed this morning. Clouds will let through sunshine here and there but as we move into the afternoon mostly cloudy skies are expected with a very slight chance of a pop up shower with very light accumulations. See the latest 36 hour loop of futurecast below:

Despite the clouds we should warm into the upper 50s and 60s across the region. A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex later today and tomorrow pushing highs into the 70s and keeping slight to scattered rain chances going Friday.

The big weather maker is the disturbance moving in Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of the ArkLaTex in a 'slight risk' for strong/severe storms.

Saturday severe weather outlook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Saturday severe weather outlook.

The timing with this threat is similar to the one we saw a few weeks ago with storms arriving close to sunrise in east Texas/Oklahoma, and then moving through the rest of the region during the morning and afternoon. The ingredients are in place for high wind, hail and a few tornadoes.

We may get a break from the rain Sunday, but clouds will linger for much of the day.

Additional rainfall will move in Monday, but especially Tuesday and Wednesday. It appears we will see another round of potentially strong/severe storms late Tuesday or Wednesday. The timing is still in question with this midweek setup.

With the rainfall Saturday, and next week, we may see widespread accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Despite the rain/clouds, highs for the next 7 days will be in the 60s/70s with overnight lows above freezing.

