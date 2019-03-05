Cold and mostly sunny Tuesday, severe storms possible Saturday.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - It is on track to be the coldest morning of the winter/spring season, as we are currently in the 20s across much of the ArkLaTex. Thankfully, we will see a return of sunny skies today and tomorrow, starting a warming trend that will carry us into the 60s/70s later this week.

Skies have cleared across much of the region and wind is light and out of the north this morning, so although we have very cold temperatures, we're not seeing a significant wind chill factor to these temperatures.

With the sunshine expected today afternoon highs will warm into the mid and upper 40s. Clear skies and light wind again tonight will lead to another night of temperatures falling into the 20s in all locations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tuesday 3/5 forecast highs.

With more sun expected Wednesday and a returning south wind we will be back into the 50s, then into the 60s Thursday, before a warm front moves across the region Friday pushing us into the 70s.

A few scattered rain chances will be possible Thursday and Friday, but the majority of rainfall will hold off until Saturday. A strong upper level disturbance will move through the region bringing widespread thunderstorms. It looks like we will see a severe weather threat with this activity, with all severe hazards including a few tornadoes possible. Please stay informed of any updates or changes to this evolving severe weather threat.

Day 5 (Saturday) Storm Prediction Center outlook:

We could see a decent amount of rainfall as well with some 2 to 3 inch amounts bring shown by the GFS model.

