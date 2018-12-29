Cold rain expected Sunday, cold pattern continues through New Year.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - A cold and wet weather pattern will set up for the next 2 days, before a chance for some winter precipitation arrives later in the upcoming week.

We did see a few isolated showers move across the region Saturday with otherwise overcast skies and cold temperatures. Saturday night into Sunday morning a slight chance for showers will continue overnight with lows falling into the 30s, but remaining above freezing.

An upper level disturbance over Mexico continues to conveyor belt Pacific moisture into the region which is the reason for the clouds. A frontal boundary moving north from the Texas and Louisiana coast will arrive in the ArkLaTex Sunday. Showers are likely to pick up across the region Sunday morning and into the afternoon before the rain becomes more widespread and heavier Sunday night into Monday. See the latest run of futurecast below.

Little change to temperatures is expected on Sunday as another day without sunshine will hold our highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Returning Gulf air may bring a little bit of a warmup on Monday, enough that we could see a few thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region. At this point there does not appear to be a severe weather threat. Rainfall accumulations Sunday into Monday will be in the 1 to 2 inch range, with some isolated spots that could receive 3 inches.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Expected rainfall Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Expected rainfall Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

If you have outdoor plans for New Year's Eve, it looks like the rain will be gone but temperatures will dip into 30s and 40s that night.

Another surge of cold air from the north, and moisture form the south will move in Wednesday. At this point it looks like we could see a mix of winter precipitation including snow, especially across the northern ArkLaTex early Wednesday, then again late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Accumulations appear to be light, but we will need to keep an eye on this developing pattern as a lot of uncertainty still exists.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.