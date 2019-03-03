Cold temperatures in the ArkLaTex through midweek

Sunday morning started off pretty stormy with showers and storms. The rain is now out of the ArkLaTex. Right now, we are seeing lots of clouds in the region. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s and 30s by Monday morning.

The arctic airmass is bringing below average temperatures not only for the ArkLaTex but most of the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures will remain below average Monday-Wednesday. The coldest nights will occur Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s during the time frame. Sunshine will be out for Tuesday and Wednesday. For the next few mornings, be sure to remember pets, pipes, plants, and people.

Temperatures will start to warm up beginning Wednesday. On Thursday, we will see temperatures on the rise into the 60s. We will see some 70s on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the warmer temperatures, we will watch carefully for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Models are showing an upper trough feature taking on a negative tilt. Be sure to keep up with the forecast.