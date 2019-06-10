Comfortable weather week on the way, with below normal temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) –

We do have a rare June cold front rolling through the region this morning, and while it will be warm this week, the front will bring below normal temperatures through Thursday, and cut down on the usual high humidity.

Temperatures in most areas are in the 70s this morning with a few of dropping into the 60s across the northern ArkLaTex. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. This front will be a dry front for most of us, but we may see an isolated shower mainly across our east Texas counties, and south of I-20. Any accumulations will be light and we are not in the severe weather outlook. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Temperatures will be below normal for much of the week with highs today in the low and mid 80s with a dry north wind setting up. The north wind will drop our humidity later today and that will allow for cool overnight temperatures in the upcoming days as lows will be in the low and mid 60s each night through Friday. You really couldn’t ask for better conditions in mid-June as highs will be in the low and mid 80s through Thursday. It’s a great week to wash the car.

Late this week a south wind will return and that will bring the return of 90 degree heat and high humidity. Our next chance of rain/storms will roll in late in the weekend.

