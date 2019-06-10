Cool temperatures to invade the ArkLaTex

Dryer and Cooler weather pattern begins across the earth contacts. Next chance for rain will likely hold off until the weekend.

Monday was a mostly sunny and cooler day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and warmed into the low to middle 80s. Expect even cooler temperatures for the next few days. We will see plenty of sunshine for most of the work week. Overnight lows Monday night across the area will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will climb into the lower 80s. Both are 5 to 10° below normal.

We will then see a very slow warming trend for the rest of the work week. As the wind becomes more southerly, expect a gradual increase in humidity as well. Temperatures at night will gradually warm to the low 70s by the weekend. Daytime highs will eventually return to the low to middle 90s.

Models indicate we will see a slight chance for the stray afternoon thunderstorm return to the outlook beginning Saturday. Rainfall chances will increase by the First of next week. Models indicate that once the rain returns, it will be heaviest over the northern half of the area as seven day rainfall totals could exceed 1 inch. Amounts over the southern sections of the area will probably stay below 1/2 inch.

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 89/69.

–Todd Warren

