Drier pattern settles in after a few scattered Friday storms

by: Todd Warren

Posted: / Updated:

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for one more day.  The weekend looks dry and a bit hot.  Cooler and drier air settles in next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with a few scattered showers and t’showers.  We did see some sunshine mixed in with the clouds which pushed temperatures into the low to mid 80s.  Expect much of the same for Friday as the main upper level disturbance moves into the Lower Mississippi Valley.  It is quite possible that the rain could be most widespread Thursday night.  It will likely become more scattered Friday.  The rain risk will move east of our area Friday night.  Severe weather still doesn’t look to be much of a concern right now.  See the latest outlook from Futurecast here:

Models also continue to back down on how much rain we might see.  It now appears that most of the area will receive less than an inch of rain with amounts below 1/2 inch over much of the region.  

We’ll see a drier weather picture for the weekend.  Expect plenty of heat and humidity as we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Overnight lows this weekend will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.  

Longer range models are still hinting at a cooler weather pattern for our area for the middle part of next week. A front will ease into the area Tuesday and could bring some more clouds.  Rain chances look very slim at this point.  Daytime highs behind this front will dip to the low to middle 80s.  Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 60s.  Both are nearly five degrees below normal for the middle of June. It still appears that we will stay dry through most of next week.

Average High/low for today’s date:  89/68.

— Todd Warren

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 77°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

87°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
75°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

