Drier pattern settles in after a few scattered Friday storms

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for one more day. The weekend looks dry and a bit hot. Cooler and drier air settles in next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with a few scattered showers and t’showers. We did see some sunshine mixed in with the clouds which pushed temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Expect much of the same for Friday as the main upper level disturbance moves into the Lower Mississippi Valley. It is quite possible that the rain could be most widespread Thursday night. It will likely become more scattered Friday. The rain risk will move east of our area Friday night. Severe weather still doesn’t look to be much of a concern right now. See the latest outlook from Futurecast here:

Models also continue to back down on how much rain we might see. It now appears that most of the area will receive less than an inch of rain with amounts below 1/2 inch over much of the region.

We’ll see a drier weather picture for the weekend. Expect plenty of heat and humidity as we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Longer range models are still hinting at a cooler weather pattern for our area for the middle part of next week. A front will ease into the area Tuesday and could bring some more clouds. Rain chances look very slim at this point. Daytime highs behind this front will dip to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 60s. Both are nearly five degrees below normal for the middle of June. It still appears that we will stay dry through most of next week.

Average High/low for today’s date: 89/68.

— Todd Warren

—

