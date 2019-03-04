Expect the coldest night of the winter tonight. Severe weather possible Saturday.

Coldest night of the winter expected tonight. Records could fall in a few spots. Warm up begins Tuesday. A threat of strong to severe storms returns Saturday.

Monday was a partly cloudy, windy and cold day around the Arklatex. Temperatures began in the 20s and 30s and struggled to climb into the mid to upper 30s. We will likely experience the coldest night of the winter tonight. Many locations including Texarkana will dip into the teens. Texarkana's forecasted low is 19 which would shatter Tuesday's record low temperatures. Shreveport will likely not set a record but will dip to the coldest of the winter. This winter's coldest temperature in Shreveport was 26 degrees on January 26th. I expect Shreveport's low to be around 24 degrees. Tuesday's record low for Shreveport is 21 degrees.

Expect a warming trend to begin Tuesday as we'll see lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 40s. While that is warmer, it is still almost 20 degrees below normal. The sunshine will stick around Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Clouds and near normal temperatures will return Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We will see a slight chance for a little bit of rain both Thursday and Friday, but most of the rain that we will see in the week ahead will arrive Saturday when another strong storm system moves into the middle of the country. By then highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. That means that severe weather will be a decent possibility with all severe weather threats on the table including the chance for tornadoes. One thing that we might have going for us is the timing of the storms. Right now it appears that most of the activity will occur in the morning. The storms will likely be strongest to the east and northeast of the Arklatex Saturday afternoon and evening. I encourage you to keep up with the forecast for Saturday as the configuration of this system could lead to another decent outbreak of severe storms. The biggest questions remain when and where. Stay tuned!

Models indicate that most of the area will receive at least an inch of rain in the week ahead. Those totals could exceed two inches in spots.

Average High/Low for today's date: 66/44.

--Todd Warren