Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - A frontal boundary is moving up from the Gulf as an upper level disturbance moves in and that is going to bring a rainy and cold pattern for at least the next 2 days. Heavy rain is a concern over the next 48 hours.



This morning rain is picking up south of I-30, which will make for another messy morning commute. Steady bands of rainfall will continue to move southwest to northeast across the ArkLaTex today, with the heaviest rain likely to fall after the noon hour. See the latest loop of futurecast:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana through Friday morning for potential 3 to 5 inch rainfall totals. This will cause localized street and drainage area flooding, as well as additional rises on already high running rivers and lakes.

Forecast rain totals Wednesday through Friday.

You can view the latest Red River forecast -- here.

Temperatures are in the low and mid 40s, above freezing, so there isn't much concern for winter precipitation north of I-30 at this point. It will be a cold rain throughout the day with temperatures not budging, and staying in the low/mid 40s.

The rain is likely going to continue at times overnight and into Thursday. There may be another window both Thursday morning and Friday morning for rain to change into freezing rain/sleet/snow across the extreme northern ArkLaTex. Due to the small windows for this to occur any accumulations would be very light, and wouldn't expect to have much travel impacts.

The wet weather will let up as we move through the day Friday with highs returning to the 50s.

The weekend looks amazing, as we will see lots of sun Saturday, and partly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the region both days.

