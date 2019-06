SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - We will pull in some drier air today which means our rain chances will be lightly scattered as most areas will make it through today and Wednesday without seeing any rain. An incoming cold front late Wednesday will bring an increasing chance for rain across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday night and for the rest of the region Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be strong/severe.

This morning we have temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with some patchy fog likely through sunrise. We may see some dense fog north of I-30. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, but if we do see any rain it will be short-lived. See the latest loop of futurecast below.