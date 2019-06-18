Heat returns Tuesday, a few strong storms possible late Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We will pull in some drier air today which means our rain chances will be lightly scattered as most areas will make it through today and Wednesday without seeing any rain. An incoming cold front late Wednesday will bring an increasing chance for rain across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday night and for the rest of the region Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be strong/severe.

This morning we have temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with some patchy fog likely through sunrise. We may see some dense fog north of I-30. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, but if we do see any rain it will be short-lived. See the latest loop of futurecast below.

Temperatures are likely headed into the upper 80s and low 90s with a light southwest breeze and high humidity. It will feel like summer (which officially starts Friday).

The next push of rainfall will be with the cold front late Wednesday into early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a ‘slight risk’ or level 2 threat north of I-20 during this time. High wind will be the primary severe weather threat, but a few storms could bring large hail.

Lingering rain will impact areas of east Texas and Louisiana Thursday morning before a dry pattern sets up the remainder of the day Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. Rain chances will increase late in the weekend into early next week.

