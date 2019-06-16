Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue for the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Father’s Day to all the dads across the ArkLaTex. A stormy afternoon in the region. The heaviest of rain is now across the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. So far, rainfall totals have averaged between 1-2″. Rain is continuing as we speak. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours. It is possible to see another line of showers and storms develop in Texas and head our way.

An upper level disturbance is the cause of the showers and storms. Good rain chances will continue for the next few days. Heavy downpours will be possible with the stronger storms. Along with the heavier downpours, a few storms could reach severe limits. If they do, hail and damaging winds will be the issue.

Rain will begin to taper off by Friday and Saturday. An upper ridge will begin to develop which will decrease rain chances some. The ridge will shift eastward and more rain will be possible for next Sunday. Highs will stay into the 80s and 90s. Lows into the 70s.

Rainfall numbers

