Thousands without power after morning storms

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue for the next few days

by: Jesse Kelley

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Father’s Day to all the dads across the ArkLaTex. A stormy afternoon in the region. The heaviest of rain is now across the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. So far, rainfall totals have averaged between 1-2″. Rain is continuing as we speak. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours. It is possible to see another line of showers and storms develop in Texas and head our way.

An upper level disturbance is the cause of the showers and storms. Good rain chances will continue for the next few days. Heavy downpours will be possible with the stronger storms. Along with the heavier downpours, a few storms could reach severe limits. If they do, hail and damaging winds will be the issue.

Rain will begin to taper off by Friday and Saturday. An upper ridge will begin to develop which will decrease rain chances some. The ridge will shift eastward and more rain will be possible for next Sunday. Highs will stay into the 80s and 90s. Lows into the 70s. 

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 100% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

