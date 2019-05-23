Hot afternoons and mild evenings in the ArkLaTex

Futurecast

We continue our stretch of dry afternoons through the weekend. The upper ridge will continue to keep us dry through the weekend. Highs will continue to stay into the upper 80s and lower 90s daily. Along with the hot temperatures and humidity, we are seeing a heat index. Today’s heat index value ranged into the middle and upper 90s. Nights will continue to run warm into the 60s and 70s.

The Memorial Day weekend is looking warm and dry. Temperatures will run into the lower 90s. The forecast will begin to change by midweek next week. Across the Southeast, the upper ridge will begin to break down. As a result, slight rain chances will return to the forecast. An upper-level disturbance will lead to some scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop slightly into the upper 80s. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

95° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 71°

Sunday

96° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 96° 72°

Monday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Tuesday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Wednesday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
83°

81°

10 PM
Clear
2%
81°

81°

11 PM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
4%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

