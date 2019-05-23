Hot afternoons and mild evenings in the ArkLaTex

We continue our stretch of dry afternoons through the weekend. The upper ridge will continue to keep us dry through the weekend. Highs will continue to stay into the upper 80s and lower 90s daily. Along with the hot temperatures and humidity, we are seeing a heat index. Today’s heat index value ranged into the middle and upper 90s. Nights will continue to run warm into the 60s and 70s.

The Memorial Day weekend is looking warm and dry. Temperatures will run into the lower 90s. The forecast will begin to change by midweek next week. Across the Southeast, the upper ridge will begin to break down. As a result, slight rain chances will return to the forecast. An upper-level disturbance will lead to some scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop slightly into the upper 80s.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.