Hot and humid afternoons ahead for the ArkLaTex

A warm Wednesday across the ArkLaTex region. Temperatures made it into the 90s this afternoon. Highs will warm into the 90s for the next few afternoons. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the region through this evening. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph. Tonight, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. A muggy evening.

Thursday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds. Again, temperatures rising back up into the 80s and 90s. Across the Southeast, an upper ridge is beginning to develop. The upper ridge will flex its muscles and move westward into our region. The upper ridge will keep the rain away from us. Rain chances are low through the Memorial Day weekend.

The upper ridge will continue into early parts of next week. By next Wednesday, models begin to diverge on the upper ridge. Some models keep the ridge strong across the Southeast. Other models break the ridge down allowing for some slight rain chances.]

