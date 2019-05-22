Hot and humid afternoons ahead for the ArkLaTex

Breaking News
by: Jesse Kelley

A warm Wednesday across the ArkLaTex region. Temperatures made it into the 90s this afternoon. Highs will warm into the 90s for the next few afternoons. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the region through this evening. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph. Tonight, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. A muggy evening.

Thursday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds. Again, temperatures rising back up into the 80s and 90s. Across the Southeast, an upper ridge is beginning to develop. The upper ridge will flex its muscles and move westward into our region. The upper ridge will keep the rain away from us. Rain chances are low through the Memorial Day weekend.

The upper ridge will continue into early parts of next week. By next Wednesday, models begin to diverge on the upper ridge. Some models keep the ridge strong across the Southeast. Other models break the ridge down allowing for some slight rain chances.]

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 50% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
92°

92°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
92°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
84°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
83°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
46%
82°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
42%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
88°

