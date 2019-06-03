Hot and humid Monday, heavy rain returns this week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - It will be a warm and humid morning, followed by a hot and humid afternoon. We will see the chance of a few showers and storms, mainly after the noon hour, with heavier rain holding off until Wednesday/Thursday.

This morning temperatures are in the low to mid 70s, with patchy fog setting up across much of the region. We may see dense fog north of I-30 where temperatures may fall into the 60s before sunrise.

We will likely be in the 70s through 9 a.m. with highs in the low 90s across much of east Texas and Louisiana, with highs in the 80s through the I-30 corridor.

Monday afternoon highs.

We will likely see a few thunderstorms bubble up in the afternoon heat. Rain chances will be highest north of I-20, but rain will be scattered and some areas will get missed. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Beyond today, Tuesday will bring another slight chance of rain with highs in the low/mid 90s.

Our next upper-level disturbance will move in Wednesday, and this will bring widespread thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rain both Wednesday and Thursday. This will cool our highs in the 80s for a few days. As of now it looks like we could see a low-end severe weather threat Thursday, but this is not set in stone so check back for updates.

Forecast model tracks for potential tropical system in southern Gulf.

A disturbance in the Gulf Of Mexico will likely get drawn into our midweek system, and this could enhance our heavy rain threat as it supplies tropical moisture to the region. As of now we are expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Saturday night.

