Hot and humid through Memorial Day, storms return next week

The heat continued on Saturday as of this afternoon most areas are in the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat will continue through early next week, but returning rain chances will bring a small cooling trend next week.

For Saturday night into Sunday morning, it will be a warm evening with temperatures eventually falling into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies with a light south breeze.

No change to the weather pattern Sunday, a ridge of high pressure centered over the southeast United States will keep our pattern hot, with partly cloudy skies, a light south wind, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

High pressure will weaken early in the week, leading to a few more clouds on Memorial Day, and a very low chance for any rain. We may see a few showers Tuesday before a cold front approaches Wednesday.

As of now it looks like the highest rain chances Wednesday will be north of I-20, with rain spilling through the rest of the region Thursday. We may see a threat for severe weather during this time-frame so keep up to date with the forecast. The corridor of heaviest rainfall looks to stay north of the region, but we may see some 1 to 2 inch accumulations across the northern ArkLaTex.

Temperatures will cool into the mid 80s in some areas for a few days as this front passes through.

