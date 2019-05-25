Hot and humid through Memorial Day, storms return next week

Futurecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat continued on Saturday as of this afternoon most areas are in the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat will continue through early next week, but returning rain chances will bring a small cooling trend next week. 

For Saturday night into Sunday morning, it will be a warm evening with temperatures eventually falling into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies with a light south breeze. 

No change to the weather pattern Sunday, a ridge of high pressure centered over the southeast United States will keep our pattern hot, with partly cloudy skies, a light south wind, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. 

High pressure will weaken early in the week, leading to a few more clouds on Memorial Day, and a very low chance for any rain. We may see a few showers Tuesday before a cold front approaches Wednesday. 

As of now it looks like the highest rain chances Wednesday will be north of I-20, with rain spilling through the rest of the region Thursday. We may see a threat for severe weather during this time-frame so keep up to date with the forecast. The corridor of heaviest rainfall looks to stay north of the region, but we may see some 1 to 2 inch accumulations across the northern ArkLaTex.

Temperatures will cool into the mid 80s in some areas for a few days as this front passes through. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Sunday

95° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Monday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 96° 74°

Tuesday

98° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 98° 74°

Wednesday

98° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 75°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 72°

Friday

93° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
90°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
3%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
4%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
4%
73°

72°

6 AM
Clear
4%
72°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
72°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss