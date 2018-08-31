Hot end to the week, cooler with returning rain chances late this weekend into Labor Day.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - The final day of August will bring us hot and humid weather, isolated afternoon showers in some areas, but much needed rain and a drop in temperatures is on the way soon.

Expect little change to the pattern today compared to yesterday. We will see the mix of morning sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s before 9 a.m., then a rapid warm-up into the low 90s by noon. Most locations will feel highs in the mid 90s today. There remains a slight chance of showers and a stray thunderstorm or two, mainly across Louisiana/Arkansas during the p.m. hours. If you are headed out to Friday evening football games, kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, then dropping into the low 80s during the 4th quarter. Any rain will be short lived, and likely end by sunset (most areas will be dry).

More of the same Saturday with isolated rain chances and highs in the mid 90s. Our pattern change will arrive Sunday into Labor Day. A wave in the Gulf of Mexico will bring scattered to widespread showers and storms mainly during the afternoon hours both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s these days.

Scattered rain chances will stick around for much of next week, with highs near normal.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.