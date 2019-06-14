Humidity and chance for scattered storms return this weekend

by: Todd Warren

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures return to more normal levels. A chance for scattered thunderstorms will return Sunday. The chance of rain will linger through most of next week.

Friday was another comfortable day across the area. We experienced a mix of sunshine in clouds. Temperatures began in the low to mid 60s. It was warmer today as temps climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Expect the warming trend to continue into the weekend. Humidity levels will rapidly increase tonight. That will allow for some low clouds to return late tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday as daytime highs climb into the low 90s. Overnight lows Saturday morning will likely dip into the low 70s.

Our next chance of rain will begin Sunday mainly over the northern half of the area. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon. This activity will gradually weekend as it moves into the southern half of the area Sunday night. We will see the continuation of this rain threat through most of next week with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday. Models indicate that the heaviest rain will likely be observed over the northeastern half of the area where 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Amounts over the southwestern half of the area will likely be near 1 inch. Since this rain is anticipated to occur over a span of several days, flooding is not going to be an issue. Any severe weather that we experience should be very isolated.

Temperatures in the week ahead will be near normal during the day and above normal at night. Look for daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid 70s. It does appear as if rainfall chances will decrease by next weekend.

Normal high and low temperatures for today’s date: 90/69.

—Todd Warren

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

74°

6 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
74°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
18%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
23%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

