Humidity will increase beginning Friday

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures are starting off on the humid side in the ArkLaTex. Many locations are into the middle and upper 60s. The northern locations are seeing temperatures into the 50s. With yesterday’s cold front, we will a drier air into the region. Today will be the last day for the lower humidity. Winds will switch around to the southeast.

Highs for Thursday

Friday, highs will warm into the upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the 90s with mostly cloudy skies. With the increase of moisture, lows will warm into the 70s.

Starting Sunday into next week, an upper level disturbance will move into range. The best chance of rain will occur on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain could be possible next week. On average, most of the region could see rainfall totals between 1-2″ Some heavier totals will be possible. With the higher rain chances, highs will dip into the 80s.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 100% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

