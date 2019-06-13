Humidity will increase beginning Friday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures are starting off on the humid side in the ArkLaTex. Many locations are into the middle and upper 60s. The northern locations are seeing temperatures into the 50s. With yesterday’s cold front, we will a drier air into the region. Today will be the last day for the lower humidity. Winds will switch around to the southeast.

Highs for Thursday

Friday, highs will warm into the upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the 90s with mostly cloudy skies. With the increase of moisture, lows will warm into the 70s.

Starting Sunday into next week, an upper level disturbance will move into range. The best chance of rain will occur on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain could be possible next week. On average, most of the region could see rainfall totals between 1-2″ Some heavier totals will be possible. With the higher rain chances, highs will dip into the 80s.

