Labor Day weekend could close with decent rain

Rain chances to decrease for the next several days. Rain now looking more promising for the end of the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures to stay slightly above normal.

Wednesday was another rather hot day around the Arklatex. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have develop over much of the area but are much more widespread over the southern half of the region. Despite the rain, temperatures have still managed to climb into the middle 90s. Look for the rain to end quickly once again Wednesday evening. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night. It now appears that upper level high pressure will be close enough to limit the amount of rain that we see from Thursday through Saturday. Rain will still be possible but it will become much more isolated. You can see this from the continuously updated loop from Futurecast below.

Our attention will then turn to a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is now forecast to move further north and will bring another good chance for some showers and thunderstorms for the area Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday. Some models now show that more than an inch of rain will be possible during the next week with most of that moisture falling in the Sunday through Tuesday period. As of right now, severe weather will not be much of a concern.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seven day rainfall potential

Daytime temperatures will be closer to normal during this time frame with highs mainly in the low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid 70s. I still don't see any significant relief from the heat for at least the next two weeks. Stay Tuned!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport seven day forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texarkana seven day forecast

Average High/Low for today's date: 93/71.

--Todd Warren