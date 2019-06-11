Low humidity to stick around until the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - Low humidity to stick around for a few more days. Warmer air returns for the weekend. Rain chances return as soon as Sunday.



Tuesday was a pleasant day around the Arklatex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures begin in the low to middle 60s with some 50s over the northern sections of the area. Daytime highs climbed into the low to middle 80s. Expect another mild night Tuesday night and very clear to partly cloudy sky temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s once again. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with warmer temperatures. Expect daytime highs to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Another cold front will move through the region late Wednesday. This will reinforce the below normal temperatures resulting in another mild night Wednesday night. More normal temperatures will return as well as much more humid air by the time we get to the weekend. Look for daytime highs by Saturday to return to the low to mid 90s. Low’s will return to the low 70s. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seven day rainfall potential

Our next disturbance will move into the area late Sunday through Monday. This system will bring a good shot for showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend and begin the work week. Models show that from now through next Tuesday, rainfall potential will be highest over the northern sections of the area. There, rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches. Much lighter rainfall totals should be expected further southeast Texas and northwest Louisiana. Once the system clears the area, expect well above normal temperatures for the rest of next week as daytime highs climb into the mid 90s.



Normal high and low temperatures for today’s date: 90/69.



– – Todd Warren



