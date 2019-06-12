Lower humidity and drier conditions to continue for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The refreshing mornings continue across the ArkLaTex. We are waking up to temperatures into the 50s and 60s. Currently, a cold front is to our northwest. A few showers may be possible along Interstate 30. With the lack of low level moisture, I am not expecting much rain. Today, we will see highs into the lower to middle 80s.

The cold front will reinforce the drier air. Thursday and Friday is looking nice with highs into the middle to upper 80s. Lows will remain in the 50s and lower 60s. Moisture will increase by the weekend. An upper level disturbance will move in by the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible for Sunday. Better rain chances will occur for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, the higher rain totals will be along the Interstate 30 corridor.

—

