Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Lower humidity and drier conditions to continue for the ArkLaTex

Futurecast

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The refreshing mornings continue across the ArkLaTex. We are waking up to temperatures into the 50s and 60s. Currently, a cold front is to our northwest. A few showers may be possible along Interstate 30. With the lack of low level moisture, I am not expecting much rain. Today, we will see highs into the lower to middle 80s. 

The cold front will reinforce the drier air. Thursday and Friday is looking nice with highs into the middle to upper 80s. Lows will remain in the 50s and lower 60s. Moisture will increase by the weekend. An upper level disturbance will move in by the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible for Sunday. Better rain chances will occur for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, the higher rain totals will be along the Interstate 30 corridor. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 90% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss