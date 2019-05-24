Memorial Day weekend is looking hot. Rain is back next week.

Clouds are beginning to break this afternoon. We are seeing more sunshine than clouds. Temperatures are warming back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Again, we will see lows dropping into the 60s and 70s. The main weather pattern continues with high pressure over the Southeast and more severe weather across the Plains. The current weather pattern will break next week.

If you plan to be outside the next few days, be sure to exercise heat safety.

The upper ridge will break down allowing for a storm disturbance to move in by midweek. Showers and storms will move into the northern ArkLaTex beginning Tuesday. Everyone will see scattered showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, no severe weather is expected. With rain in the forecast, temperatures will drop some into the 80s which is average. Next week’s rain will total up to between 1-2″.

