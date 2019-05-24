Memorial Day weekend is looking hot. Rain is back next week.

Futurecast

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds are beginning to break this afternoon. We are seeing more sunshine than clouds. Temperatures are warming back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Again, we will see lows dropping into the 60s and 70s. The main weather pattern continues with high pressure over the Southeast and more severe weather across the Plains. The current weather pattern will break next week. 

If you plan to be outside the next few days, be sure to exercise heat safety. 

The upper ridge will break down allowing for a storm disturbance to move in by midweek. Showers and storms will move into the northern ArkLaTex beginning Tuesday. Everyone will see scattered showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, no severe weather is expected. With rain in the forecast, temperatures will drop some into the 80s which is average. Next week’s rain will total up to between 1-2″. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 95° 78°

Saturday

94° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 77°

Sunday

91° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 91° 72°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
80°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
88°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
93°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
91°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
11%
89°

87°

9 PM
Clear
10%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
2%
85°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
84°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather Headlines

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss