Monday not as hot as the weekend, rain chances returning this week.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana -

A new week will bring warm temperatures, but returning rainfall chances should keep most of us from reaching the upper 90s and low 100s we felt over the weekend.

This morning temperatures are running in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 90s with partly cloudy conditions developing by late morning, and some areas may see short lived rainfall or a thunderstorms this afternoon. Warm, humid air and a returning sea breeze will bring the highest rain chances across east Texas and Louisiana during the afternoon and early evening.

Overall rain chances will remain isolated on Tuesday, but our chance for rain appears it will go up Wednesday through Friday. A cold front moving across the northern ArkLaTex, and the continuation of the sea breeze rainfall should help keep temperatures in the low to mid 90s for much of the week.

