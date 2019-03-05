Near record lows Tuesday night. Severe weather possible Saturday.

Expect well below freezing temperatures again Tuesday night. Two disturbances in the next week to ten days could bring strong to severe storms and very heavy rain.

Tuesday was a sunny but chilly day around the Arklatex. Temperatures began in the low to mid 20s over most of the area. Daytime highs climbed into the mid to upper 40s. We'll see another very cold night tonight around the area. Expect overnight lows to again dip into the low to mid 20s. The record low for Wednesday in Shreveport is 24 degrees set in 2015. In Texarkana, the record low is 22 set in the same year. I'm forecasting a low in Shreveport of 25. The low in Texarkana will be near 24. Look for the warming trend to accelerate Wednesday. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s. Clouds will return for Thursday and Friday. Rain will be possible but chances look low and if you see some rain, it won't be much. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe weather is possible for much of the middle of the country Saturday.

Our next best shot at strong to severe storms will return Saturday. A strong storm system will move into the middle of the country and produce widespread thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that most of the middle of the country will have a slight risk. I expect higher risk levels to be issued as we get closer to Saturday. All severe weather threats will be possible including the chance for tornadoes. We will also see some heavy rain with rainfall totals Saturday of more than 2" possible in spots. One thing that we may have going for us is that the timing of this activity for our area looks to be focused on the morning hours. If this holds true, the severe weather will be strongest to our east, but this is not set in stone just yet.

We will dry out Sunday with some sunshine. Look for clouds and the chance for rain to return Monday. That chance will likely increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as yet another strong storm system moves into the middle of the country. We will once again face the potential threat of severe weather including the chance of receiving several more inches of rain. Check back here as we get closer to the weekend. We'll continue to have more details on the exact timing of our severe weather threats.

Average High/Low for today's date: 66/44.

--Todd Warren