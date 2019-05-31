Pleasant Friday morning turns into warm afternoon, rain returns soon

Futurecast

by: Josh Marcisz

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a beautiful Friday morning, followed by a warm and dry afternoon. Rain looks to return to some areas by late in the weekend.

This morning it is perfect, as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s in most areas as cooler air has dipped in behind a cold front. Skies are mostly clear, and with the cool temperatures, there will be patchy fog in many areas through sunrise. 

A north wind will hold our humidity down another day, but the dry air and expected sunshine will warm most areas into the mid and upper 80s.

There are some thunderstorms in central Texas, they will likely not make it to the ArkLaTex, but the clouds blowing off the storms will bring us partly cloudy conditions later today. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

A south wind returns this weekend and that will drive our temperatures into the 90s once again. We could see an isolated shower Saturday, followed by a higher chance for a few showers Sunday across our east Texas counties. Scattered rain chances will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week. Watching Thursday, as it appears this could be our next chance of strong/severe thunderstorms. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 94° 78°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 74°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
79°

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
80°

81°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
81°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
90°

