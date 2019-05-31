Pleasant Friday morning turns into warm afternoon, rain returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - It is going to be a beautiful Friday morning, followed by a warm and dry afternoon. Rain looks to return to some areas by late in the weekend.

This morning it is perfect, as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s in most areas as cooler air has dipped in behind a cold front. Skies are mostly clear, and with the cool temperatures, there will be patchy fog in many areas through sunrise.

A north wind will hold our humidity down another day, but the dry air and expected sunshine will warm most areas into the mid and upper 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Friday afternoon expected highs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Friday afternoon expected highs.

There are some thunderstorms in central Texas, they will likely not make it to the ArkLaTex, but the clouds blowing off the storms will bring us partly cloudy conditions later today. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

A south wind returns this weekend and that will drive our temperatures into the 90s once again. We could see an isolated shower Saturday, followed by a higher chance for a few showers Sunday across our east Texas counties. Scattered rain chances will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week. Watching Thursday, as it appears this could be our next chance of strong/severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.