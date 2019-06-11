Pleasant Tuesday with below normal temperatures and lower humidity

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - Tuesday will bring us the kind of late Spring/early Summer day we rarely get, one with sunshine and well below normal temperatures. This amazing pattern will stick around through Thursday, with the heat returning this weekend along with eventual rainfall.

The cool air has returned this morning behind yesterday's cold front. We will be in the low to mid 60s through sunrise, with a few areas possibly dropping into the 50s. The news gets better, as dry air has replaced the humidity, and our highs this afternoon will be in the low and mid 80s with a dry northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tuesday forecast highs.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day but no rain is expected. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of the ArkLaTex in their 'marginal risk' outlook for severe weather Wednesday. This means the ingredients are there for a few storms, but I have left the forecast rain-free, as we don't have much available moisture for storm development. The comfortable and dry pattern should roll on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s with low humidity.

A returning south wind will drive our humidity and temperatures towards the 90s Friday and Saturday. We may see a few showers return early in the weekend, but more likely next Sunday into Monday as our next disturbance makes a slow approach from the north.

