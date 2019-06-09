Plenty of clouds and lower humidity is expected for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - Sunday was filled with lots of clouds. A cold front is to our west. The cold front is providing showers and storms into Texas. The ArkLaTex should remain rain free. However, a few showers will be possible to the west. Tonight, it will be a humid evening with lows into the lower and middle 70s.

Monday will be filled with lots of clouds and breezy. Highs will be into the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will decrease during the week. This week, highs will be into the 80s. Lower humidity can be expected all week. It will feel awesome. In addition to the lower humidity, conditions will be dry.

By the weekend, the humidity will increase. Highs will jump back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday. Lows will rise into the 70s. A disturbance will provide lift to generate showers and storms on Sunday. With the rain chances around, we will see highs dip some into the upper 80s.

