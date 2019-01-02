Rain and Flash Flood Watch continue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain Potential through Friday morning

Rain threat to stick around through Thursday night with a Flash Flood Watch in effect. Weekend looking sunny and mild. More light rain possible Monday.

Wednesday was a cloudy, cold and wet day around the Arklatex. Temperatures at most locations have held rather steady in the low to mid 40s. Don't expect much change in temperature until the rain departs late Thursday night or Friday morning. This rain is being caused by a large upper level area of low pressure that will move across our area early Friday. Look for periods of rain to continue until it does. There will be a very slight chance that we could see a brief winter mix as things wrap up Thursday night over the NW edge of the area in parts of Red River, McCurtain, Sevier and Howard counties. I don't expect any accumulation or travel issues.

The main concern with this system will be the potential for several inches of rain. Models still indicate that the heaviest rain will fall over the southeast half of the area with two to nearly four inches possible in spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for these areas. See the latest on the rain's timing with the latest 36 hour outlook from Futurecast below:

This rain could aggravate conditions along area lakes and rivers that are already running high. The Red in Shreveport is expected to remain below flood stage with a crest Friday evening. The river is forecast to creast above flood stage downstream at Grand Ecore near Natchitoches. Both Lake Bistineau and Caddo Lake are expect to crest near or above flood stage. See the latest NWS river and lake forecasts here!

The good news is that once this system moves out, we'll get a few days to dry out with above normal temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see a weak system bring a chance for some light rain late Monday and Monday night. Beyond that, most of next week is looking relatively mile and dry.

Average High/low for today's date: 57/36.

--Todd Warren